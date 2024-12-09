PM seeks Lebanon’s help for Pakistanis in Syria

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reached out to his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati, seeking urgent help in the immediate evacuation of Pakistani nationals stranded in Syria, ARY News reported.

According to reports, PM Shehbaz Sharif personally contacted PM Mikati, requesting his support in facilitating the safe return of Pakistani nationals stranded in Syria through Beirut.

Lebanese PM Mikati assured PM Shehbaz that Lebanon would extend all possible assistance to these stranded individuals and facilitate their safe return home.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister also spoke with Pakistan’s Ambassadors in Syria and Lebanon, directing them to provide all necessary support and cooperation to the stranded Pakistanis in Syria to ensure their safe return home.

While reiterating condemnation in the strongest terms of Israel’s military aggression against Lebanon, Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He welcomed the ceasefire agreement for Lebanon and called for a similar ceasefire agreement for the people of Palestine.

Noting the brotherly and warm relations between Lebanon and Pakistan, PM Shehbaz stated that the entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with the people of Lebanon during these challenging times.

Read More: Foreign office urges caution for Pakistanis in Syria

Earlier on December 8, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch urged Pakistani citizens in Syria to exercise caution amidst the evolving situation in the region.

In an official statement, the spokesperson affirmed that Pakistan is closely monitoring developments in Syria. She reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, emphasizing that this principled stance remains unchanged.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch assured that Pakistani citizens currently in Syria are safe. She noted that Pakistan’s embassy in Syria is fully operational and available to provide assistance and guidance to citizens as needed.

The spokesperson highlighted that Damascus International Airport remains closed, and the embassy is maintaining contact with Pakistani citizens, including pilgrims stranded in Syria. She added that once the airport reopens, the embassy will facilitate their safe return to Pakistan.