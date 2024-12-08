Foreign office urges caution for Pakistanis in Syria

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has urged Pakistani citizens in Syria to exercise caution amidst the evolving situation in the region, ARY News reported.

In an official statement, the spokesperson affirmed that Pakistan is closely monitoring developments in Syria. She reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, emphasising that this principled stance remains unchanged.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch assured that Pakistani citizens currently in Syria are safe. She noted that Pakistan’s embassy in Syria is fully operational and available to provide assistance and guidance to citizens as needed.

The spokesperson highlighted that Damascus International Airport remains closed, and the embassy is maintaining contact with Pakistani citizens, including pilgrims stranded in Syria.

She added that once the airport reopens, the embassy will facilitate their safe return to Pakistan.

Read More: Pakistan activates Crisis Management Unit to facilitate citizens

Earlier on December 8, Pakistan activated its Crisis Management Unit to facilitate its citizens stranded in Syria amid the ongoing conflict between rebels and the Syrian government.

“In view of the ongoing developments and evolving situation in Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistani nationals in Syria and their families are encouraged to contact the CMU at the following telephone/Email:

Phone No: 051-9207887; Email: [email protected]

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus remains actively engaged to facilitate Pakistani nationals in Syria.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan warned its citizens against unnecessarily travelling to Syria amid the ongoing conflict between rebels and Syrian government.