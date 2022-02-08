Shehbaz Sharif summoned in sugar scandal on Feb 10

LAHORE: A special court on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif in a case pertaining to the sugar scandal, ARY News reported.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly and his sons, Hamza and Suleman are facing money laundering and sugar scam.

As per summon released by the special court, Shehbaz has been directed to appear before the court on February 10 after his plea for exemption from the court hearing was cancelled by the court.

Shehbaz had filed a plea for exemption from court appearance after testing positive for COVID-19.

The opposition leader in NA will be given copies of the challan on his court appearance. It may be noted that Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz are currently on bail in the case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted a charge sheet against Shehbaz, Hamza and 19 others in the money laundering case.

The FIA filed the 43-long page case challan before the special judge Central. The PML-N president, Hamza, and 19 other persons have been named accused in the charge-sheet.

