Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza’s bail extended in money laundering case

LAHORE: A court on Tuesday extended until Feb 10 the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza in a case registered against them for their alleged involvement in money laundering through their sugar mills.

Special Judge Central Ejaz Hussain Awan heard the case. Hamza and other accused appeared before the court. The PML-N president didn’t turn up in today’s hearing and filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance, which was approved by the judge.

The court directed all the accused to show up before it on the next hearing on Feb 10.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted a charge sheet against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza and 19 others in the money laundering case.

The FIA filed the 43-long page case challan before the special judge Central. The PML-N president, Hamza, and 19 other persons have been named accused in the charge-sheet.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly and his sons, Hamza and Suleman are facing the money laundering and sugar scam. Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif challenging the money laundering inquiry initiated against him and his son Hamza by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

