Monday, April 11, 2022
Web Desk

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday at a ceremony held at the President House.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to Shehbaz Sharif after President Dr. Arif Alvi excused himself from the oath-ceremony due to ill-health.

The President’s official Twitter account said he complained of discomfort and has been examined by a doctor. “President Dr. Arif Alvi has complained of discomfort. The physician has examined him thoroughly and has advised him rest for a few days,” the tweet read.

Earlier today, PML-N president Shehbaz was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq, who acted as Speaker, announced the results.

Shehbaz bagged 174 votes while his opponent from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not receive any vote as he boycotted the prime minister’s election.

In his first address after he was elected the prime minister, he announced a parliamentary probe into the alleged threatening letter. “If there is a shred of evidence that we have conspired (to remove Imran Khan as PM) with some foreign force for the no-confidence motion, I will immediately resign as PM,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the letter should be placed before the Parliamentary Committee on National Security in an in-camera briefing and should be probed to clear the air over this allegation of foreign conspiracy to oust former PM Imran Khan.

