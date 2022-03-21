Shehbaz Sharif to be next PM if no-trust succeeds: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that party president Shehbaz Sharif will be PML-N’s candidate for the post of prime minister if the no-trust vote succeeds against PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.



She said this while responding to a question during a media talk outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PML-N vice-president said that joint opposition will sit and decide on the appointment of the next candidate for prime minister but Shehbaz Sharif would be the PML-N candidate for the PM slot.

“Only God knows who will be elected as the new prime minister but for PML-N it will be Shehbaz Sharif,” she added.

The PML-N leader also criticised the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while taking aim at PM Imran Khan. “Imran Khan! Your game is over,” she said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had officially “broken up”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly session had been convened on March 25 by Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament Asad Qaiser at the requisition submitted by the joint opposition for tabling no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition has decided to hold a show of power on the first day of the National Assembly session while PTI has planned public gathering in Islamabad on March 27.

