Shehbaz Sharif to contest election from this Karachi NA seat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has urged Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) to support party president Shehbaz Sharif on one National Assembly seat in Karachi during general elections, ARY News reported.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had contested from NA-249 Karachi constituency in the 2018 general elections but suffered defeat against Faisal Vawda.

The PML-N put forwarded the demand during another round of talks held with MQM-P in Islamabad on electoral alliance and seat adjustment ahead of the general elections 2024.

The fresh round of talks was held at PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s residence in Islamabad.

The session was attended by MQM-P’s central leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Syed Aminul Haque, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, Zahid Hamid, Bashir Memon and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P leaders have excused themselves from adjusting traditional seats with PML-N in Karachi. However, MQM-P showed agreement on seat adjustment in some constituencies of Hyderabad and Sindh constituencies.

MQM-P leaders also presented a charter of constitutional amendments to the Local Government (LG) Act.

While addressing a press conference, Ahsan Iqbal said PML-N assured MQM-P of maximum cooperation and it will pass a constitutional amendment regarding the local governments after coming into power.

Iqbal said PML-N is ready to work with MQM-P to address issues in major cities. He announced that both parties will work together in the forthcoming general elections.