Shehbaz Sharif to meet Chaudhry brothers tomorrow: sources

LAHORE: PML-N president and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will meet the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), a key ally of the PTI government, on Sunday, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that Shehbaz will visit the residence of the Chaudhry brothers and inquire after the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

They said that current political developments and the opposition’s planned move to bring a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in Parliament will likely come under discussion.

Shehbaz Sharif will ask for the Chaudhry brothers’ support for the no-confidence move, sources added.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) yesterday announced to bring no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition parties.

The summit of the opposition alliance, PDM has decided to bring a no-trust move against PTI government after making a ground for its success besides constituting a delegation to contact the ally parties of the incumbent government.

On Feb 7, former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had met with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership in Lahore.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were present in the meeting.

