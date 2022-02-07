Shehbaz Sharif willing to become interim PM: sources

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is willing to take over as interim prime minister if an interim setup is installed in the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

They revealed that the PPP expressed its readiness to vote for Shehbaz if he persuades his party into accepting the proposal regarding the interim setup.

The sources disclosed that the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will likely bring up the proposal at today’s meeting of the central executive committee (CEC) of the PML-N to seek party members’ support for it.

They said there is disagreement between the PPP and PML-N over the interim setup as the former wants to complete a parliamentary year after an in-house change is brought about but the latter desires snap elections once the interim setup takes over the reins of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif is in favour of the PPP proposal because of a money laundering case instituted against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the sources. On the other hand, they added the PML-N doesn’t trust coalition partners of the government.

They said the PPP wants to complete a parliamentary year because of its government in Sindh.

