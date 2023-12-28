Shehbaz Sharif to reach Karachi today for crucial meetings: Sources

KARACHI: In order to engage series of key meetings, Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is likely to land in Karachi today, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources suggested that the president of PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif, will hold meetings with the leaders of the Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pir Pagara in Sindh

As per the sources, Shehbaz Sharif is set to meet with the Convener of PML-N Sindh chapter, Bashir Memon, along with various leaders affiliated with the PML-N in Sindh. This meeting is expected to address crucial party matters and strategize for upcoming political endeavors in the region.

The PML-N leader will also delve into the intricacies of the electoral campaign in Sindh, emphasizing joint efforts and coordination among party members.

Last month, MQM-P has rejected for adjustment with PML-N on traditional seats.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P leaders have excused themselves from adjusting traditional seats with PML-N in Karachi. However, MQM-P showed agreement on seat adjustment in some constituencies of Lyari, Keamari and Malir.

Both sides agreed on holding discussions for adjustment on a rural seat in Malir. Mustafa Kamal would be MQM-P’s candidate for the Baldia Town seat, whereas, the political party insisted on naming its candidates on both National Assembly (NA) seats in Hyderabad.

Moreover, no consensus has been reached so far on different seats in Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Larkana and Tando Allahyar. However, both parties showed relaxation in continuing the consultations ahead of the general elections.