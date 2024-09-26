PM Sharif urges UN to take action against Israel’s genocidal acts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the United Nations Security Council to apply sanctions against Israel, including an arms and trade embargo, for its genocidal acts against the Palestinians.

He was delivering a statement during the High-Level Open Debate of United Nations Security Council on “Leadership for Peace” on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

While condemning the recent bombings in Beirut by Israel, the Prime Minister said Israel must halt its genocidal actions in Gaza and prevent any attempts, which provoke a wider conflict in the Middle East In addition, he also urged the Security Council to develop an impartial plan for a ceasefire and peaceful solution for the war in Ukraine.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said proliferating wars in the Middle East, Europe, and elsewhere, along with growing poverty, are threatening the foundations of world order.

Turning towards Kashmir dispute, the Prime Minister said that the United Nations Security Council can no longer ignore the Jammu and Kashmir issue, which poses a persistent threat to international peace and security. He called upon the Security Council to stop the massive violations of the fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir and implement its own resolutions, calling for a plebiscite for self-determination in the Kashmir Valley.

Regarding terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif urged the United Nations Security Council to effectively address the resurgence of the terrorist threat from Afghanistan especially from Daesh (ISIL-K), and Fitna al-Khawarij. He called for active support from the Security Council for African countries and the African Union in their efforts to combat terrorism and predatory foreign intervention.

Emphasizing the need of making UN peacekeeping more robust and effective, the prime minister said the Security Council should initiate Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) to prevent war between major powers and to ease rising tensions, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the Council must declare zero tolerance for the illegal use of force and revive global efforts to halt and reverse the new arms race in both nuclear and conventional weapons. Shehbaz Sharif said the Security Council should build controls over new weapons and technologies, including artificial intelligence, which are making war more likely and more lethal.