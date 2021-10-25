Shehbaz Sharif wants govt to bring IMF conditions in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Monday demanded of the government to bring the conditions of the IMF before the Parliament.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader in a statement said the continuous hike in dollar’s rate predicts devastation for the national economy.

“The history proves that increase in the US dollar’s price against rupee has always fuel price hike,” Shehbaz Sharif said. “People are going economically down to become poorer with hike in dollar’s price,” he said.

The opposition leader alleged that the government has failed to sense the plight of general public. “The parliament should be briefed about the conditions decided with the International Monetary Fund,” Sharif asked. “Keeping IMF conditions and details of talks secret tells that there is something wrong in the bottom,” PML-N leader commented.

“An unceasing hike in dollar’s price has devastated the economy and let an unbridled hike in commodity prices,” he said.

“The rulers keeping criminal silence over the increase in dollar rate and opted to remain silent over the issue,” Shehbaz claimed. “It could be result of a hidden deal with the IMF,” he further said.

“The flight of dollar has proved that the government has badly failed on the economic front,” he said. “Economic degradation and anarchy is not a good omen for the national security,” he added.

