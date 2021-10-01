Friday, October 1, 2021
Abid Khan

Shehbaz's wife indicted in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore indicted on Friday PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk framed charges against Nusrat, who is out of the country for her medical treatment, through a pleader, Muhammad Nawaz.

Earlier, the court had declared her a proclaimed offender over her perpetual absence from the trial proceedings.

The court directed prosecution witnesses to appear on next hearing to record their depositions.

ALSO READ: MCB VP ARRESTED FOR ‘INFLUENCING’ WITNESSES IN MONEY LAUNDERING CASE AGAINST SHEHBAZ

Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz turned up before the court while PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif moved a plea through his counsel seeking exemption from personal appearance in today’s hearing, which was granted.

The court adjourned the case until October 18. It also put off the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing and Ramazan Sugar Mills cases until Oct 18 with direction for witnesses to show up on next hearing.

ALSO READ: NO MENTION OF SHAHBAZ’S ACQUITTAL IN UK COURT VERDICT: SHAHZAD AKBAR

The opposition leader, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons Hamza and Salman Shehbaz and other family members are nominated in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over alleged laundering Rs25 billion ill-gotten money using the Ramazan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabiya Sugar Mills.

