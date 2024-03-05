Names of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s expected cabinet revealed

ISLAMABAD: The names of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s expected cabinet members were revealed on Tuesday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

After assuming charge of his office, PM Shehbaz Sharif has started consultation to finalise his cabinet, the sources said and added Ishaq Dar is among the front-runners for the Finance Ministry slot.

Allied parties’ leaders Abdul Aleem Khan (IPP), Tariq Bashir Cheema and Salik Hussain (PML-Q) are likely to be sworn in as the federal ministers in the first phase, while the names of Musadik Malik and Muhammad Aurangzeb are also under consideration.

BAP’s Khalid Magsi is also likely to get a ministry in the federal government, while Rana Sanaullah and Ahad Cheema are likely to become SAPMs, the sources said.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), another ally of the PML-N-led government, has not shown consent to joining the cabinet so far.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s new cabinet will be sworn in after the oath of Asif Ali Zardari as president of Pakistan, the sources said.

Shehbaz Sharif comfortably won the prime minister’s election today after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.