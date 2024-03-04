In maiden meeting, PM Shehbaz calls for ‘action plan’ to revive economy

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif chaired his first meeting on Monday and instructed authorities concerned to prepare an action plan on an emergency basis to revive national economy.

The prime minister gave these directions while presiding over a meeting to review strategies for country’s economic revival and growth in Islamabad today

He said his government will work for improving the country’s economic landscape, promoting investment opportunities and facilitating the business community. He said economic revitalization stands as the foremost priority of his administration, and there is an urgent need for decisive action to address pressing economic concerns.

PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of providing necessary infrastructure and support to entrepreneurs and investors to foster a conducive business environment.

The Prime Minister also underscored the government’s resolve to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and create an enabling environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The premier also directed immediate engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to advance discussions on the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to securing external support for bolstering the country’s economic resilience.

During the session, PM Shehbaz Sharif was given a comprehensive briefing from the Finance Secretary on the current state of the national economy. Discussions during the briefing revolved around key economic indicators, challenges, and potential solutions to stimulate economic recovery.

On the occasion, the Federal Board of Revenue’s clearance of tax refunds totaling 65 billion rupees was also announced, reflecting the government’s proactive measures to ease financial burdens on taxpayers and stimulate economic activity.

In line with the government’s agenda to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, PM Shehbaz ordered the formation of E-committee to rationalize membership on government boards.

Moreover, directives were issued to expedite the transition to smart metering in the power and gas sectors, aimed at reducing line losses and improving service delivery.

The session concluded with a commitment to ongoing dialogue and collaboration with stakeholders across sectors to chart a path towards sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

Beside others, dignitaries, including Senator Masood Malik, Members of the National Assembly Ata Tarar, Shiza Fatima, Rominah Khurshid, Ahad Cheema, Jehanzib Khan, also attended the meeting.