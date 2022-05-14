‘Pasoori’ fever continues: Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill grooves on global hit

Indian actor Shehnaaz Gill is the latest to join the list of ‘Pasoori’ fans, as the celeb grooved on ‘Coke Studio’s chart-topper, by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

Shehnaaz Gill of India popularly known for her stint on Salman Khan’s controversial reality TV competition ‘Bigg Boss’ recently shared a new reel on her Instagram handle.

“Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile ….. ☀️” was written in the caption of the video, which sees the actor dressed in a bright red top and flowy pants, as she danced to the peppy beats of the global hit in her balcony.

The now-viral dreamy reel of Gill received over a million hearts on the photo and video sharing application.

It is pertinent to mention that before Gill, fellow ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Tejaswi Prakash were seen moving on the upbeat track as well.

Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Bhumi Pedmekar had joined the list of ‘Pasoori’ fans too.

The Shae Gill and Ali Sethi collab has enjoyed its time on global ‘Spotify’ charts for weeks, while the track also crossed the 100 million views milestone on YouTube recently.

