Some ‘hypocrites’ still in PTI, claims Shehryar Afridi

KOHAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi has voiced his dissatisfaction with the party’s current leadership, claiming that there were some “hypocrites” who are still a part of the Imran Khan-founded party, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a public gathering in Kohat, the former federal minister warned the PTI’s leadership over “unilateral decision making and hypocrisy” and said the party was not beholden to any individual.

“Our message to PTI leadership is that the workers and loyalists of the party should be supported, those who are the foundation of the party,” Shehryar Afridi said.

He also questioned the removal of his name from the list of the party’s Senate candidates from Kohat. “I want to ask my leadership [Omar Ayub, Barrister Gohar, Shibli Faraz], why my name was removed from the list?”

Afridi claimed that there were some “snakes” and “hypocrites” who were part of the PTI and whoever betrays the party will be excluded from it. He warned of potential consequences if his concerns were not addressed.

The remarks came amid growing tensions within PTI leadership – divided on different matters related to party decisions.

Days earlier, incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan removed MNA Sher Afzal Marwat from key party roles.

Sources close to the matter revealed that the decision was made following recommendations from PTI’s core committee.

Marwat was also removed from the list of given names for meetings with the PTI founder at Adiala Jail.

The new focal persons include Umar Ayub, Barrister Ali Zafar, Shibli Faraz, and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.