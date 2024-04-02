PTI founder removes Sher Afzal Marwat from party’s focal roles

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has removed firebrand MNA Sher Afzal Marwat from key party roles, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources close to the matter revealed that the decision was made following recommendations from PTI’s core committee.

Sher Afzal Marwat has also been removed from the list of giving names for meetings with PTI founder at Adiala Jail. The new focal persons include Umar Ayub, Barrister Ali Zafar, Shibli Faraz, and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

The PTI leadership has also informed the jail administration about the new development.

In another development, the Grand Opposition Alliance formed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other major opposition parties announced an anti-government movement after Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to sources, the newly formed opposition alliance—also comprising, Sunni Ittehad Council, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) — would be holding the first joint public gathering in Quetta on April 14.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also hinted at joining the opposition alliance as its Liaquat Baloch said that his party will make a final announcement after the approval of Majlis Shura.