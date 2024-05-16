Pakistan sends seventh tranche of humanitarian aid for Gaza

Pakistan on Thursday delivered its seventh consignment of humanitarian aid to the Egyptian Red Crescent, destined for onward distribution to Palestinians in Gaza.

The shipment, which arrived at Port Said, includes essential food, medicine, hygiene kits, blankets, and tents. This brings the total humanitarian assistance delivered by Pakistan to Gaza to 680 tons.

“Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the people of Gaza and will continue to provide them with essentially required humanitarian assistance in coming days,” said the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo.

Israeli troops shot and killed three men during clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said early Thursday.

Several others were injured during the confrontation between Israeli forces and Palestinian activists in the town of Tulkarm in the northwest of the territory, the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry told AFP.

“3 martyrs shot by the occupation forces in Tulkarm,” the ministry said.

It identified those killed as Ayman Ahmad Mubarak, 26, Husam Imad Daabas, 22 and Mohammed Yusif Nasrallah, 27.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the three men were killed during an Israeli raid on the town shortly after midnight.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry said Israeli troops killed a young man at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Ramallah shortly after the annual march marking the Nakba, or “catastrophe” of 1948.