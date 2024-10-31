KE seeks Rs 0.16 decrease in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concluded a public hearing on October 31, 2024, on the petition submitted by KE regarding provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for the month of September 2024.

In a statement issued here, the KE maintained that the expected relief of proposed FCA is PKR 247 million which will translate to PKR 0.16 per unit. Following the public hearing the NADRA will issue a decision clarifying the FCA amount to be passed on to customer bills and the period for which they will be applicable.

“Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity, and the changes in generation mix. These costs are reflected in customer bills following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval. Customers also benefit from negative FCA in their bills when global fuel prices decrease. Rates charged to customer bills are determined by NEPRA and notified by the Federal Government.

Earlier, the NEPRA isued its decision on K-Electric’s (KE) petition of provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for July 2024, at PKR 3.03 per unit. The amount will reflect in customer bills in the month of December 2024.

As per Regulatory Authority’s decision, FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), lifeline consumers and Prepaid metering consumers.