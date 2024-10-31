Appointment for vehicle fitness certificate in Punjab- a short guide

The Punjab government has made it compulsory for all sorts of vehicles to get a fitness certificate as part of its efforts to reduce air pollution and smog in the province.

In conjunction with Opus Inspection (Pvt) Ltd, the provincial government has taken a breakthrough step in road safety and environmental protection by implementing a contemporary and computerized Vehicle Inspection & Certification System (VICS) network.

Under the concept, all vehicles operating in Punjab would be assessed for fitness regularly and granted a Fitness Certificate upon satisfactory completion.

The effort is primarily intended to safeguard the environment. Air pollution poses a severe health concern to Pakistan’s citizens. Vehicle emissions account for almost half of all air pollution.

The World Health Organisation lists Pakistan as one of the ten worst countries for air pollution.

The program’s purpose is to minimize motor vehicle pollution and increase safety by mandating cars to satisfy certain road safety and emission requirements.

Read More: Vehicle fitness certificate new fee in Punjab – October 2024

Vehicles that do not pass the inspection will be fined by authorities, denied a route permission, and will be unable to pay the token fee.

How to get appointment

Residents of Punjab can schedule an appointment by phoning the VICS customer care center at UAN 042-111-678-711.

Appointments can also be made through official website