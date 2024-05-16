Babar Sattar’s appointment: IHC office responds to Faisal Vawda’s letter

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar’s office on Thursday responded to the letter of Faisal Vawda, seeking the release of communications between Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar concerning the green card controversy.

According to the constitution, holding citizenship or residency of another country is not a barrier to becoming a judge, nor a matter of disqualification, the response said. R

No information regarding dual citizenship is sought from any lawyer when becoming a judge of the High Court, the registrar’s office and added that Justice Athar Minallah clarified this matter in the proceedings of the case mentioned in the letters of six judges.

Furthermore, Justice Athar Minallah informed that Justice Babar Sattar’s green card issue was discussed in the Supreme Judicial Council. After the discussion, the Supreme Judicial Council approved the appointment of Justice Babar Sattar as a judge.

“This court does not hold record of discussions in the Judicial Commission”.

It may be noted that Senator Faisal Vawda submitted a request to the registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) demanding the release of communications between SC Justice Athar Minallah and IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar concerning the latter’s green card.

Separately, in a press conference on Wednesday, the former federal minister asked the IHC judge Babar Sattar to bring evidence of interference and we will stand with him. He also demanded the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to interfere in this matter.