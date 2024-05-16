IMF talks: Minister clears the air on hike in electricity prices

Federal Power Minister Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari clarified that no talks were held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding increase in electricity prices.

In a message posted on X, the minister labelled news of an increase in power tariff as “misinformation”.

The Federal Minister for Power @akleghari clarified that no talks about raising electricity prices occurred with the IMF. Instead, discussions focused on the Power Division Reform Plan, aiming to enhance the power sector and boost economic revival.@akleghari pic.twitter.com/E5gge4bJJ1 — Ministry of Energy-Power Division, Government of P (@MoWP15) May 15, 2024

The minister also issued a clarification regarding government’s plans to impose taxation on the solar net metering.

Speaking at a private news channel, the minister ruled out any plans of the government to impose taxation on the solar net metering. “The government will not withdraw its regulations related to net metering for the already installed solar systems”, he said.

However, the minister said, the matter could come under consideration in next few years as the net metering could lead to fiscal losses and increase in circular debt.

Net metering is a billing tool that allows the consumers to send excess energy generated by solar panels to the local grid in exchange of credits to the monthly electric bills.