Karachi to remain hot and humid with 39-degree Celsius

KARACHI: The maximum temperature in Karachi could sour to 39-degree Celsius today in the ongoing hot weather spell, citing Met Office ARY News reported on Thursday.

The weather will remain hot and humid, weather department said.

“The heatwave is not likely this week, however the weather will remain scorching hot,” Met Office has stated.

The sea breeze blowing with light speed but increased humidity will give a feel of very hot weather. “The May will continue to remain hot and humid in Karachi,” Met Office said.

Nationwide, temperatures, including both daytime and nighttime, are predicted to be higher than normal this month.

The central parts of Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience nearly normal maximum temperature. The nighttime temperatures may surpass normal levels across most regions of the country, with the most significant deviation expected in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a weather report.