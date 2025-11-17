Sheikh Hasina convicted for crimes against humanity

A special tribunal in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has declared former prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid guilty of crimes against humanity in connection with the violent crackdown on student-led protests last year.

The court ruling stated that, according to leaked phone call evidence, Sheikh Hasina Wajid had ordered the killing of protesting students, ignored their demands, and took several repressive measures to suppress the student movement through force.

At the time of the verdict, only one of the three accused was present in court.

Former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun appeared and had pleaded guilty in July for his involvement in the mutiny, providing testimony as a state witness. The former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina Wajid, and former Interior Minister Asad Al-Zaman Khan Kamal remain absconding.

Strict security measures are put in place across Bangladesh.

More to follow…..