Sheikh Rasheed says people want to see Nawaz, Shehbaz and Zardari in jail

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday has said that people want to see former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif and former president, Asif Ali Zardari in jail, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Amar Bil Maroof public meeting at Parade Ground in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed slammed the opposition.

The interior minister said they [opposition] had not spared the assets of Colonel Qaddafi, Saddam Hussein and even Osama bin Laden.

The interior minister said that the nation has borne the brunt of inflation and unemployment, high electricity and gas bills, the people want Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari to be jailed for their looting.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is the leader of Muslim Ummah, he will emerge victorious.

Addressing the Amar Bil Maroof rally in Islamabad on Sunday, Asad Umar said PM Imran Khan raised his voice for the Muslims of the world and Islamophobia.

“PM Imran fought the case of Muslims with arguments not with emotions,” Asad Umar.

General Elections are scheduled in 2023, but the nation is awakened, Asad Umar said and proposed PM Imran give a call for fresh elections to let the opposition know with whom people stand.

