Sheikh Rasheed arrest: Contempt court plea filed against Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD: A contempt of court plea has been filed in Islamabad High court (IHC) against Islamabad Police for arresting Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, ARY News reported. on Thursday

As per details, the contempt court plea was filed by Sheikh Rashid Shafiq the nephew of Sheikh Rasheed.

The plea stated that yesterday the court suspended police notice to summon the AML chief Sheikh Rasheed despite the court orders a case was registered against him and he was arrested at midnight.

He urged the court to start the contempt court proceedings against the Aabpara police station SHO as the police have violated the court orders.

Earlier, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence.

The arrest was confirmed by the former interior minister’s nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq.

Initially, the Muree Police arrested him and later they handed him over to the Islamabad Police, who shifted him to the Aabpara Police Station, where the case has been registered.

FIR

Sheikh Rasheed is booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, the PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, the FIR added that Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP and disrupt the country’s peace.

The PPP leader added that the AML chief claimed to have vital information regarding a “conspiracy” being hatched to assassinate the PTI chief.

