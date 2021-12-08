Sheikh Rasheed asks PDM to reschedule long march

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday has appealed to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the opposition parties alliance, to reschedule its long march from March 23 to March 30.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said that the PDM should change the date of its protest and is requested to come on March 30 instead of March 23.

The movement starts on GT Road before March 23. All the headquarters are located on GT Road. These routes are closed 4 days in advance, he maintained.

The minister said it has been decided to take stern action against the elements defaming the country.

Commenting on the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said PML-N supremo will not come to Pakistan, and if he wants to come to the homeland, the interior ministry will provide travel documents to him within 24 hours.

On the artificial dollar crisis in the country, the interior minister said that he has asked the FIA ​​to take action against the big fish.

Replying to a question, Rasheed said that there is no dearth of capabilities in the Pakistan Army. The new DG ISI has tremendous capabilities.

The minister said that Rana Shamim’s name has been included in PNIL, and his name has been recommended to be included in ECL, for which a meeting of the federal cabinet will be held.

