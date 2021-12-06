PDM to begin long march to Islamabad on March 23

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the multi-party opposition alliance, has announced that it will kick off its long march towards Islamabad on March 23, ARY News reported.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement– announced the date while briefing media about decisions taken in the hours-long meeting held in Islamabad here on Monday.

Flanked by other opposition leaders, the JUI-F chief said that PDM’s ‘Mehangai’ march or inflation march against the incumbent government would start on March 23. He further said that PDM sessions on provincial level would be conducted before the start of a long march.

Resignation from assemblies

In reply to a question, the PDM head said that no decision has been made so far regarding resigning from assemblies, adding that the decision would be taken at appropriate time.

When asked about whether the long march will be converted into the sit-in, the JUI-F chief said, “It has been decided to start long march on March 23 and any decision regarding Islamabad sit-in would be taken later on.

In a previous meeting, the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to launch ‘Mehngai’ march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad.

The decision was taken at the summit session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), convened on an urgent basis by the alliance’s president, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

