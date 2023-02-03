Sheikh Rasheed booked in Karachi over ‘foul’ language against Bilawal

KARACHI: Mochko police on Friday booked Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed in a case of using ‘foul’ language against Pakistan People’s Party chairman and FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY News reported.

The case under sections 153, 500, 504 and 506 has been registered against Sheikh Rasheed on the complaint of a PPP local leader named Khuda Bux.

The former interior minister is accused of using ‘foul’ language against the foreign minister. Following the registration of the case, a team of Sindh police has left for Rawalpindi to arrest Sheikh Rasheed and shift him to Karachi.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, who is a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan, was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in the early hours of Thursday and is currently on two-physical remand in a case of levelling allegations of setting a ‘murder plot’ for Imran Khan against Asif Ali Zardari.

Read more: IHC summons SHO with record in Sheikh Rasheed arrest case

The FIR

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed was booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, the PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, the FIR added that Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP and disrupt the country’s peace.

The PPP leader added that the AML chief claimed to have vital information regarding a “conspiracy” being hatched to assassinate the PTI chief.

Comments