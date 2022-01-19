Sheikh Rasheed brings price list of edible items to prove Tarin ‘wrong’

ISLAMABAD: In order to prove Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin ‘wrong’, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed attended yesterday’s federal cabinet meeting with the current price list of the edible items, ARY News reported, citing sources.

“Where is Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin,” Sheikh Rasheed was quoted as saying according to the sources in the federal cabinet that met with PM Imran Khan in the chair on Tuesday in Islamabad.

I’m here with the original price list of the edible items available in the market, Sheikh Rasheed said and added whatever Shaukat Tarain says about the prices is not right, the inside story of the federal cabinet meeting revealed.

The sources further said Prime Minister Imran Khan also asked about the Finance Minister Shaukat Tarain in the meeting, but Tarain did not attend yesterday’s federal cabinet meeting.

Earlier, a heated exchange of words took place between Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar over gas crisis during PTI’s parliamentary party meeting, the sources had said.

According to sources, the PTI leader Khattak had criticised Energy Minister Hammad Azhar over the shortage of gas in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

