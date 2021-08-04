Cannot bring back Nawaz Sharif, MQM founder, says Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday has said he cannot bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the MQM founder from London, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, interior minister said PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is making way for Nawaz Sharif so that he cannot face jail during election days.

He said that decisions on corruption cases will be delivered in the upcoming three years.

Sheikh Rasheed said India is involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan and the Indian agencies are trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

Interior minister said Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan.

Talking about the abduction case of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador, Sheikh Rasheed said a team of Afghanistan is currently in Pakistan to probe the incident and full cooperation is being extended to them.

He said that the foreign office is dealing with the case.

Responding to a question, the interior minister said that capacity of the National Database Regulatory Authority will be further enhanced to issue the Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Interior minister urged the masses to wear masks in public places as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the country.