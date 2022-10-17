Sheikh Rasheed challenges Lal Haveli’s evacuation orders

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday challenged the evacuation orders of Lal Haveli by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed through his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razaq filed a plea in the court of Additional Session Judge Khursheed Alam Bhatti against the ETPB.

Terming the evacuation orders of Lal Haveli as political victimization, Sheikh Rasheed said the property belongs to him from decades and despite hearing the case scheduled for October 24, the Evacuee Trust Property Board served evacuation notice.

The court while barring ETPB from taking any action on the matter served notice to the board and summoned its director along with the record on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Read more: SHEIKH RASHEED ORDERED TO VACATE LAL HAVELI WITHIN SEVEN DAYS

Earlier, the ETPB while rejecting AML chief’s plea for transfer and regularization of the properties, ordered the former interior minister and his brother to vacate the properties including Lal Haveli within seven days.

The verdict said the hearing was adjourned several times on the request of Sheikh Rasheed to present the documents of the property but he failed.

The verdict further said the ETPB has decided to take back the control of the properties as per directions of the Supreme Court.

