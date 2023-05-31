Sheikh Rasheed claims three people tasked to kill me

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed that three people have been tasked to kill him, ARY News reported.

As per details, AML chief Sheikh Rasheed said that his life is under threat and three people have been given the task to kill him. He urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of this matter.

In a video message, the former interior minister said that he is neither on good terms with former SAPM Shehzad Akbar nor he was present in any of his agendas. He said that he has no information on the Al-Qadir trust case, he would prefer death over becoming a false witness, the AML chief added.

Sheikh Rasheed revealed that 70-80 people raided his F-7 Islamabad residence, took my staff to an unknown location and vandalized the residence.

He said that his mother’s home was also damaged. Why his life has been made hard when he is not involved in any crime?

Earlier today, Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed when he was not in his house in Islamabad, the police raided around 3 am on Wednesday and “The raiding police team tortured my staff and broke their arms.

Sheikh Rasheed also claimed that police took away his two vehicles and licenced weapons. Following the May 9 violence, the police have swung into action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, workers and supporters.