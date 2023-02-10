Sheikh Rasheed files bail plea in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday filed a bail plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case related to levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

The former interior minister moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) after his two bail pleas had been rejected by district and sessions court.

Sheikh Rasheed has filed a bail plea in IHC through his lawyer Abdul Razzaque.

The case

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in the early hours of last Thursday and is currently on two-physical remand in a case of levelling allegations of setting a ‘murder plot’ for Imran Khan against Asif Ali Zardari.

Read more: IHC summons SHO with record in Sheikh Rasheed arrest case

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed was booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, the PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, the FIR added that Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP and disrupt the country’s peace.

The PPP leader added that the AML chief claimed to have vital information regarding a “conspiracy” being hatched to assassinate the PTI chief.

