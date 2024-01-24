Incarcerated Sheikh Rasheed files plea in ATC seeking medical examination

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday filed a plea in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) seeking medical examination, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former minister filed the plea through his lawyer Sardar Shehzad and urged the court to transfer the AML chief to a government hospital.

The plea stated that Sheikh Rasheed’s health has deteriorated but he is not allowed to meet his lawyer.

Furthermore, the plea urged the court to order a medical examination and summon the medical report of the jailed former interior minister amid health concerns.

Moreover, the ATC issued a contempt court notice to the jail superintendent for not allowing Sheikh Rasheed to meet his lawyer.

After hearing the contempt plea filed by the AML chief’s lawyer, the court summoned the jail superintendent Asad Javed Warraich on January 26 in personal capacity.

Yesterday, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi sent Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in May 9 riots case.

Rasheed who was arrested in the May 9 riots case registered against him at the New Town police station of Rawalpindi, was produced before an ATC judge.

He is accused of planning vandalism and attack on a sensitive installation on May 9, following the arrest of the former prime minister.

Police sought a physical remand of the former interior minister, however, the court rejected it and sent him to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Fearing arrest, on Monday, the former minister vowed to contest election from the jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed last year condemned the May 9 riots and called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief a ‘stubborn’.

Talking to a private news channel, the former interior minister said that he had been on a ‘Chilla’ (apparently spending time underground) for the last 40 days.