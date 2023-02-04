Sheikh Rasheed files plea in IHC to stop his transfer to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday filed a plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) to Karachi from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea was filed by Sheikh Rasheed’s counsel Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan in the case of allegations against former president Asif Zardari.

The AML chief Sheikh Rasheed said that he referred to the statement of PTI chairman Imran Khan who accused the PPP co-chairman of conspiring about his murder.

He urged the court to stop making further cases on political statements and his statement did not affect the complainant directly.

Sheikh Rasheed also suspend the cases registered against him in Aabpara, Murree and Karachi.

He requested the court to stop his transfer to Karachi until the final verdict of this case.

Earlier, the Mochko police booked Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed in a case of using ‘foul’ language against Pakistan People’s Party chairman and FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The FIR

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed was booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, the PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, the FIR added that Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP and disrupt the country’s peace.

The PPP leader added that the AML chief claimed to have vital information regarding a “conspiracy” being hatched to assassinate the PTI chief.

