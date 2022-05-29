Sheikh Rasheed: ‘fresh elections to be held under technocrat govt’

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed claimed on Sunday that the caretaker government would be comprised of technocrats that will hold fresh elections, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed said in a statement, “Imran Khan will definitely arrive in Islamabad and he will never let them go nor step back from his stance.”

“The date of another long march was not finalised in the meeting of the [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] core committee. Imran Khan would arrive in Islamabad in June.”

He predicted that fresh elections will be held under the technocrat government.

Rasheed warned politicians of severe consequences if they fail to find a political solution. “It is the responsibility of all of us to bring the country out of the crisis.”

He was of the view that the public reaction would be different if anybody else is given rulership of the country instead of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz.

A few days ago, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had expressed hopes that a positive outcome would emerge out of the ongoing situation following Imran Khan’s announcement to call-off his long march in Islamabad.

Speaking to ARY NEWS, Rasheed had said that Imran Khan has given a six-day deadline to announce the date for elections and hopefully there would be no need for the second long march.

“At least five people have lost their lives across Pakistan owing to police torture during long march,” he said and lamented that people were tortured and their vehicles were damaged. “I had said that this march could turn violent,” he reminded.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that he is foreseeing a better solution even if it might get late. “If the situation gets improved, the credit for it will go to Imran Khan,” he said.

