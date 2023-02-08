Sheikh Rasheed handed over to Murree police on transit remand

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Wednesday handed over Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to Murree police on one-day transit remand, ARY News reported.

The former interior minister was produced before the judicial magistrate where the police sought his transit remand.

As the proceeding commenced, Rashid’s lawyers — Ali Bukhari and Intizar Panjhota — and the prosecutor presented their arguments.

After hearing arguments, the court approved Rasheed’s one-day transit remand and directed police to present him before the relevant court tomorrow at 2 pm.

The FIR

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against former interior minister Sheikh Rashid at a police station in Murree for interfering in official affairs.

Sheikh Rashid threatened the police personnel and stated that he would not spare them, according to the FIR. The FIR was registered under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan.

The FIR stated that the former minister physically pushed and abused the police officers and threatened them with serious consequences at gunpoint.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence on Feb 2 in a case of levelling allegations against Asif Ali Zardari.

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed was booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, the PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

