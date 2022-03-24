Sheikh Rasheed hints at early elections

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Thursday that early elections could be held in the country.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here, he hit out at turncoats saying those members of the National Assembly who switch loyalties won’t get any respect.

“Those switching loyalties should keep in mind that early elections could be held in the country,” the minister warned. “There are reports that Usman Buzdar is quitting. No one is going anywhere. Buzdar is also standing with PM Imran Khan like a rock,” he added.

If the opposition has the support of disgruntled PTI lawmakers, the government has also the support of some opposition MNAs, he said.

He pointed out that he had proposed the imposition of emergency in the centre and governor’s rule in Sindh, but Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected his proposal.

Rasheed said the ruling PTI will hold a historic public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on March 27.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been directed to take strict action against those using social media to peddle fake news against national institutions, including the army and judiciary.

