Sheikh Rasheed: IHC suspends FIRs registered in Mochko, Lasbela

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered authorities to suspend FIRs registered against Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed in Karachi and Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Rasheed was booked in Karachi’s Mochko and Balochistan’s Lasbela after the ‘foul’ language, he used against the

The orders were passed by Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri while hearing Sheikh Rasheed’s plea against his arrest.

At the outset of the hearing, Sheikh’s counsel informed the court that the IHC barred further action against his client in the Aabpara police station summon.

The court was informed that Sheikh after arrest by the Rawalpindi police has been booked in Karachi, Lasbella and Mochko.

At this, Justice Jahangiri asked how a case was registered against Sheikh Rasheed in Karachi when he gave a statement at the polyclinic.

The IHC while stopping the authorities from action against the former interior minister on the cases registered against him in Mochko and Lasbella, directed to suspend the FIRs.

Earlier, the Mochko and Lasbela police booked Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed in a case of using ‘foul’ language against Pakistan People’s Party chairman and FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

