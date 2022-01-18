Islamabad cop killed in terror attack not mugging: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Tuesday said that termed the killing of a head constable in Islamabad as a terror act rather than a mugging incident, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to the media, Sheikh Rasheed said that a terror incident was reported near Karachi Company in Islamabad yesterday when head constable Munawar was shot dead by motorcyclists while performing his duty.

“This was a terror act rather than a mugging incident,” he said and added that they have received credible information regarding the wave of terror acts in Islamabad. “This is the first case of this year and there is a need to remain alert to thwart such acts,” he said.

اسلام آباد پولیس کے شہید کانسٹیبل کی نماز جنازہ میں شرکت کے بعد میڈیا سے گفتگو۔ کل کراچی کمپنی کے پاس دہشتگردی کا واقع ہوا ہیڈ کانسٹیبل منور ڈیوٹی پر موجود تھے فائرنگ سے شہید ہوئے یہ چوری یا ڈکیتی کا واقع نہیں ہے دہشتگردوں نے فائرنگ کی ہے@ICT_Police @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/VnxqBOD9VP — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 18, 2022



The interior minister further announced that the investigation authorities have tightened the noose around the suspects involved in the terror act after the motorbikes used in the attack were traced.

It is pertinent to mention here that a policeman was martyred and two officials were left wounded in a firing incident that took place in the federal capital Islamabad on Monday.

According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire on police officials deployed on a check post in Sector G-8 of Islamabad, leaving one martyred and two seriously injured.

The terrorists opened fire on police officials when they were stopped at a check post, said police, adding that two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire. 9mm pistol, AK-47 and bullets were recovered from the possession of terrorists, they added.

