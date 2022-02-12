Sheikh Rasheed spills beans on MQM-P’s sealed offices

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday revealed that PPP-led provincial government is behind MQM-P’s closed offices in Sindh including Karachi, ARY News reported.

The minister disclosed this while speaking exclusively to ARY News.

“Sindh government has authority to reopen MQM-P offices in Karachi and other parts of Sindh,” said Sheikh Rasheed and added that he was ready to open any MQM-P office situated in Islamabad.

Read More: GOVT ALLY MQM-P REJECTS PML-N’S NO-TRUST MOVE PLAN: SOURCES

When asked about MQM-P’s recent meetings with opposition parties, the interior minister said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will remain an ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier, a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) met Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him for reopening their party’s closed offices.

The prime minister said that the promises made to the allies would be fulfilled

Comments