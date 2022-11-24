‘Imran Khan, PDM’: Sheikh Rasheed makes predictions after key appointments

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has made predictions about major political developments in the country in the coming days after the key appointments, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sheikh Rasheed congratulated the newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

He claimed in a Twitter message that the victory days of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan have begun from November 24.

Rasheed predicted that the country will witness early elections while Pakistan Army decided to stay away from politics.

The AML chief said that the politics of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be buried and the countdown begins for the fresh elections. He announced holding a press conference at Lal Haveli at 3:00 pm on Friday (tomorrow).

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi signed the summary for the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

General Asim Munir has been appointed the new COAS and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new CJCSC following the signing of the summary by President Dr Arif Alvi today.

The president and prime minister also held separate meetings with COAS General Asim Munir and CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

