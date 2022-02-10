‘Nine is my lucky number’, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has expressed his happiness after his ministry was ranked ninth among the top-performing ministries by Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to ARY News, said that nine is his lucky number and he also selects number 9 for his vehicle. He added that the number nine (9) is very important for him and he is happy for getting his lucky number again.

The interior minister congratulated Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed for securing the top position. He said that Murad Saeed is the youngest amongst all ministers but he exhibited brilliant performance.

To a question, Sheikh Rasheed claimed that the opposition will not head towards Islamabad on March 23. He mocked an opposition party that had chosen to plan the no-trust move with a political party that is blamed for being a party backed by the establishment.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan distributed certificates among his best performing ministries with Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed remaining on top.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC head Asad Umar, and SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar secured second and third positions as best performing ministries in light of the performance agreement while Khusro Bakhtiyar, Moeed Yusuf, Razak Dawood, Sheikh Rasheed, Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mahmood and Fakhar Imam were also rewarded with certificates over their best performances.

Ministries with 80% and above performance score as per Performance Agreements with Prime Minister’s Office. pic.twitter.com/8SPQznrvuf — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 10, 2022

The prime minister while addressing the ceremony expressed annoyance over the absence of some ministers and said that the next time names of best-performing ministries should be withheld and announced only during the ceremony.

“The best performing ministries will get a bonus,” he said while lauding Murad Saeed for becoming the top performer. “No system can work without rewards and punishment,” PM Imran Khan said and added that their only purpose was to improve governance and provide relief to the masses.

