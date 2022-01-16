Opposition’s plan for in-house change to fail miserably: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that the opposition’s plan for an in-house change will miserably fail and even their own lawmakers would not join them for it.

He said that during the recent session of the Parliament, 12 lawmakers of the opposition remained absent from the proceedings at the time of vote count on the finance amendment bill, popularly known as mini-budget.

“I can safely say that at least 36 of their lawmakers will miss out if they dare bring a no-confidence motion against the prime minister,” he said while speaking to media and added that the next two to three months are important and the prime minister has also spoken regarding it.

After April, he said that the situation would begin to improve.

Further speaking on dissenting voices among PTI ranks, Sheikh Rasheed said that every party has some dissenting voices however it could not dent the standing of Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan is the leader of PTI and no one else could match him,” he said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday announced the government would not create any hurdle in the opposition’s long march planned for March 23.

He said this while addressing a presser on Friday and added that the incumbent government is not threatened with the opposition and would complete its tenure.

“They should come to Islamabad but keep in mind the sanctity of the date they have chosen for their protest,” the interior minister said and added that a military parade will be held on Pakistan Day besides the arrival of the representatives from OIC member states.

