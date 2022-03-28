Sheikh Rasheed predicts PM Imran to win NA’s confidence with 12 more votes

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday claimed that a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan will be foiled, ARY News reported.

“PM Imran Khan will regain the confidence of the National Assembly with the lead of 12 more votes,” Sheikh Rasheed said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he had said earlier that only Imran Khan would win and he stands with him like a rock.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif presented no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The assembly session began under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. The Motion was tabled under Article A-95 of the Constitution, and it had 161 Members as signatories.

After the no-confidence motion was moved by the opposition leader, the members were counted in which the members of the ruling coalition and dissident members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not present.

After the counting of the members who stood up in favour of the motion, the deputy speaker approved a discussion on the no-confidence motion.

Later, the deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri adjourned the Session till March 31. The Opposition requires 172 votes in the favour of the no-confidence motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

