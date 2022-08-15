Sheikh Rasheed refutes reports of visiting London

RAWALPINDI: Refuting the reports of his visit to London, former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said he has landed in Dubai on a three-day private visit, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, the former federal minister said that he has landed in Dubai on a private visit and would return to Pakistan on August 18.

The AML chief further said that he would decide to visit London on August 17.

Earlier it was reported that Sheikh Rasheed had left for London and was likely to hold important meetings during the visit.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, Sheikh Rasheed said that Shehbaz Sharif should make a Charter of Democracy instead of a Charter of Economy.

شہبازشریف میثاق معیشت کی بجائے میثاق جمہوریت کریں۔شفاف الیکشن کی تاریخ طےکریں اور فیصلہ قوم پر چھوڑ دیں۔140ملین باشعور نوجوانوں کی جیب میں موبائل فون ہے۔10کروڑ لوگ غربت کے شکنجے میں آگئے ہیں۔سیاسی تصادم بڑھ گیا تو سیاست دان بھی نشانے پرہونگے۔الیکشن میں تاخیر جمہوریت کی موت ہوگی. — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) August 15, 2022

In a series of tweets, the AML chief challenged the political opponents and said the nation understands that the illness of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari is an excuse to run away.

Whether the cowardly Nawaz Sharif returns homeland or not, or is qualified or remains disqualified, it does not matter anymore.

