Thursday, October 6, 2022
Sheikh Rasheed reiterates demand for early elections

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday reiterated the demand for early elections in Pakistan.

In his tweet, Sheikh Rasheed said the speculations have ended after the statement of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa about his retirement.

He warned the PDM government that use of bullet instead of ballot will be harmful for country.

Rasheed said only fair, free and transparent elections will bring political stability in the country as government cannot stop the masses from coming to Islamabad for protest.

On Wednesday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that he would retire after the completion of his second three-year term in two months.

The Army chief made these remarks at a lunch at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

