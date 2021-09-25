Sheikh Rasheed warns of strict restrictions for unvaccinated people after Sep 30

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Saturday warned unvaccinated people nationwide and said that they would be facing major restrictions after September 30 onwards, ARY NEWS reported.

In a video message from his Twitter handle, the interior minister said that unvaccinated people should receive their first and second doses ahead of September 30 as strict restrictions will come into force afterwards.

کرونا سے متعلق قوم کے نام پیغام این سی او سی نے کرونا کیخلاف زبردست کام کیا ہے این سی او سی کے کام کو دنیا تسلیم کرتی ہے 30 ستمبر تک کرونا ویکسین کی دوسری ڈوز بھی لگوا لیں 30 ستمبر کے بعد مختلف قسم کی پابندیاں لگنے جا رہی ہیں @OfficialNcoc pic.twitter.com/CrVaz8Wh9b — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) September 25, 2021



He said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has played its role in an efficient manner to deal with the pandemic in Pakistan and even the global forums have recognized its efforts.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the authorities are trying to prevent any fresh wave of COVID-19 and people should support the government and their families by getting vaccinated.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) yesterday took strict decisions to expedite COVID-19 vaccination process as now it has decided to restrict unvaccinated people from travelling through air, railway and road transport.

Those who have not been vaccinated will be banned to travel by air, railway and transportation means nor they will be allowed to enter any hotel and shopping mall.

Besides the decision, the NCOC gave a deadline to the employees of different sectors to get COVID-19 jabs at the earliest before the said dates, otherwise, their duties will be discontinued.

Read More: UNVACCINATED PEOPLE BARRED FROM TRAVELLING IN TRAINS: NCOC